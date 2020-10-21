Dr. Leonard Berkowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Berkowitz, DO
Overview
Dr. Leonard Berkowitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with South Nassau Comm Hosp
Locations
FAU Medicine Primary Care880 NW 13th St Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 566-5328Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berkowitz is intelligent, positive, easy to talk to, easy going, and very authentic. I would recommend Dr. Berkowitz to anyone looking for a primary care physician.
About Dr. Leonard Berkowitz, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- South Nassau Comm Hosp
- New York Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
