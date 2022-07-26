See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University, Northwestern University Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Bernstein works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Active FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellfina™ Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Clear + Brilliant Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Clear + Brilliant Perméa Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
CO2RE Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
CoolTouch 3 Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
CoolTouch CTEV™ Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Deep FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erbium Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Excel V™ Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
GentleLASE Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
GentleMax Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
GentleYAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
INFINI Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Isolaz System Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
PicoSure™ Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sacral Hemangiomas - Multiple Congenital Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
SculpSure Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiSmooth™ Non-Invasive Skin Smoothing Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiTight™ Subdermal Skin Tightening Treatment Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
UltraShape Fat Reduction Treatment Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vbeam Perfecta Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Vectus Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2022
    I had a fairly extensive basal cell carcinoma in an ear lobe and inside the ear. Dr. Bernstein did an outstanding job in removing the basal cell and in follow up visits to monitor the healing. I would imaging the ear is a difficult place to do Moh's Surgery and I am grateful to have someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Dr. Bernstein. His staff is A+ professional and incredibly kind.
    Cliff S. — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD
    About Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306839188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University, Northwestern University Medical School - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

