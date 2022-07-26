Overview

Dr. Leonard Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University, Northwestern University Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.