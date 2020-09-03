Dr. Leonard Bley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Bley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Bley, MD
Dr. Leonard Bley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Bley works at
Dr. Bley's Office Locations
-
1
Dream Anesthesia P.c.1301 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 645-0600
-
2
Laser & Micro Surgery587 Kings Hwy Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 627-0303
-
3
Laser & Microsurgery Institute160 E 56th St Ste 900, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 758-3838
-
4
Laser Macro Surgery Institute9814 65th Ave, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 275-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bley?
I went to Dr. Bley for the first time. And I was surprised how caring he was. Unlike other doctors he was not rushing and he did not show that cared about the time more than about my conditions. I suffer from a severe form of blepharitis. He comforted me and said that he would try to help me as much as he would be able to. He was compassionate and not arrogant. He did a lot for me, I can't even list everything. And what also surprised me that his staff consists of very nice, professional, compassionate and helpful employees. I have done a procedure LipiFlow in the office. It was performed by the Clinical Director of the office Marcia Gabinsky. She is highly professional and an absolutely wonderful person. I am very grateful to her, to all the staff and of course to Dr. Bley. Inna Bogachinskaya Perlin
About Dr. Leonard Bley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578541991
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- SI U Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bley works at
Dr. Bley has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bley speaks Russian.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.