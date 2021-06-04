Dr. Leonard Brabson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Brabson, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Brabson, MD
Dr. Leonard Brabson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Brabson's Office Locations
St. Mary' Birth & Midwifery Center7557B Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 647-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was great.
About Dr. Leonard Brabson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Knoxville Meml Hospital
- U Tenn-Knoxville Meml Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
