Overview of Dr. Leonard Brown, MD
Dr. Leonard Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Farragut ENT and Allergy144 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 777-1727
Hospital Affiliations
- Sweetwater Hospital Association
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is rare when one individual can really change your life for the better, but Dr Brown sure did it for me. I suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder which was misdiagnosed by three physicians before Dr. Brown finally found out what the disease was and applied the proper treatment. I will be eternally grateful for him and his staff for their care. They are simply the best.
About Dr. Leonard Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1427045749
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
