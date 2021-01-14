See All General Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Leonard Brzozowski, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (12)
Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Brzozowski, MD

Dr. Leonard Brzozowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Brzozowski works at Southwest General Med Group GS in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brzozowski's Office Locations

    Southwest General Med Group GS
    7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A310, Cleveland, OH 44130 (440) 816-2820

  Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Breast Cancer
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Breast Cancer

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystoenterostomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 14, 2021
    Judging by the decor in your office waiting area, I would assume you're a baseball fan. You recently performed gall bladder surgery on me and hernia surgery 6 years ago. As far as I'm concerned, you're batting 1.000. No pain and problem-free healing. Great work! Thanks! Terry
    Jan 14, 2021
    General Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1366546905
    Hahnemann University Hospital
    MCP Hahnemann University
