Dr. Leonard Brzozowski, MD
Dr. Leonard Brzozowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Southwest General Med Group GS7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A310, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Judging by the decor in your office waiting area, I would assume you're a baseball fan. You recently performed gall bladder surgery on me and hernia surgery 6 years ago. As far as I'm concerned, you're batting 1.000. No pain and problem-free healing. Great work! Thanks! Terry
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- MCP Hahnemann University
Dr. Brzozowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brzozowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brzozowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzozowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzozowski.
