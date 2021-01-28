Overview of Dr. Leonard Buccellato, MD

Dr. Leonard Buccellato, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Buccellato works at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Hammond, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.