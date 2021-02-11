Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Carr, MD
Dr. Leonard Carr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
North Shore Wellness Center606 Academy Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 559-0680
Really good doctor. Explained everything well and prescribed the right medications the first time, which is almost unheard of. After many different doctors I found one who is good. Heather is great and Mary the receptionist no longer works their, at least not answering the phones and scheduling appointments. Got an appointment in two weeks.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134279862
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.