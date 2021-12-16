Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD
Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hospital|Witwatersrand
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
1
Aventura Neurologic Associates21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 239-8064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous I found him knowledgeable warm and caring
About Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1265427298
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital|Witwatersrand
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Dementia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
