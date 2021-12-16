Overview of Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD

Dr. Leonard Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hospital|Witwatersrand



Dr. Cohen works at Aventura Neurologic Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Dementia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.