Dr. Leonard Covello Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Covello Jr, MD
Dr. Leonard Covello Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Covello Jr's Office Locations
Leonard V Covello MD PC900 Ridge Rd Ste E, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-8100
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Covello is very knowledgeable and congenial. His staff is extremely helpful and pleasant. I had a persistent ear ache that did not completely respond to antibiotics. I had a very short wait of less than 10 minutes. Dr Covello ordered a culture so that an appropriate medication could be prescribed. I would highly recommend Dr Covello.
About Dr. Leonard Covello Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467411835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covello Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covello Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covello Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covello Jr has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covello Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Covello Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covello Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covello Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covello Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.