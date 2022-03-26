See All Hand Surgeons in West Reading, PA
Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD

Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. D'Addesi works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA and Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Addesi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Reading Office
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-8671
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd.
    850 Knitting Mills Way, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 376-8671
  3. 3
    Exeter Office
    4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 370-9980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Redeemer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Traumatic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr. D’Addessi does an outstanding job managing my lower back disc disease including giving me excellent recommendations on an exercise regimen for my core that strengthens it and keeps me out of the office for long periods of time! Both he and his staff are also a pleasure to deal with!
    S J Gross — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1548462179
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia Hand Center Hand and Upper Extremity
    • Temple University Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Drexel University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Addesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Addesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Addesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Addesi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Addesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Addesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Addesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Addesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Addesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

