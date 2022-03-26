Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Addesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD
Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. D'Addesi's Office Locations
West Reading Office301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 376-8671
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd.850 Knitting Mills Way, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-8671
Exeter Office4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UPMC Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D’Addessi does an outstanding job managing my lower back disc disease including giving me excellent recommendations on an exercise regimen for my core that strengthens it and keeps me out of the office for long periods of time! Both he and his staff are also a pleasure to deal with!
About Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Center Hand and Upper Extremity
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Addesi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Addesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Addesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. D'Addesi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Addesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Addesi speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Addesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Addesi.
