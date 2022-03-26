Overview of Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD

Dr. Leonard D'Addesi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. D'Addesi works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Wyomissing, PA and Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.