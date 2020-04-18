See All Psychiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD

Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Dileo works at Ocean Psychiatric Group, Virginia Beach, VA in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dileo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Psychiatric Group
    770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 962-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dileo?

    Apr 18, 2020
    Dr. Dileo M.D. is one of the Finest Doctors I have known. He is Professional, Kind, Friendly, Patient, Very Knowledgeable, and He listens to you and answers your questions in a manner that you can understand. He is full of T.L.C. and Concern for his patients. I have been a Nurse and worked with psychiatrists many years of my life, and Dr Dileo is one of those special Doctors that "Always goes the extra mile for his patients", as he has done for me many times. I had heard so many good things about Dr. Dileo, especially from a couple of my friends, so when I realized I needed some help, I did not hesitate to make an appointment to see him. I felt strongly that with some Great Medical Help, it could be Life Changing, and since I have been under his care, my life has Improved and Changed so much for the Better. Thank You! Your Terrific Caring Medical Treatment has been greatly appreciated:)
    — Apr 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dileo to family and friends

    Dr. Dileo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dileo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD.

    About Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831161710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dileo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dileo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dileo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dileo works at Ocean Psychiatric Group, Virginia Beach, VA in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dileo’s profile.

    Dr. Dileo has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dileo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dileo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dileo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dileo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dileo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonard Dileo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.