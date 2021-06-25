Dr. Doberne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Doberne, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Doberne, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Doberne works at
Locations
David A Lewis MD Inc2204 Grant Rd Ste 103, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 967-8841
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Dr Doberne has been my endocrinologist for over 20 years. I have received care from him that has been above all expectations. In my opinion, there is no better qualified, more knowledgeable or compassionate doctor in the business. I moved recently and will miss my appointments with this kind soul.
About Dr. Leonard Doberne, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1558447847
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Virginia Mason Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- California Institute Of Technology (Caltech)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
