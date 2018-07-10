Dr. Leonard Emma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Emma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Emma, MD
Dr. Leonard Emma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University, School Of Medicine, St George's, Grenada, and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Emma works at
Dr. Emma's Office Locations
-
1
Stay Well Health Medical Care - Queens3751 91ST ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (929) 200-4718
-
2
Anie A Cherian D.p.m P.c.1775 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-4488
-
3
Stay Well Health Medical Care - Fulton423 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 200-4143
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emma?
I'm a 37 yrs old mother of 2 that dr Emma help me deliver. He is one of the best doctors I've ever been to. I've been seeing him for a little over 10 yrs. If you are an impatient person he is not the right doctor for you. Dr Emma is very relaxed and calm he is very professional and will take the time to serve you. Make sure you ask him all the questions you need to ask before you leave that exam room. If you are a prompt person never book the earliest apt he isn't the most punctual person.
About Dr. Leonard Emma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063524353
Education & Certifications
- St George's University, School Of Medicine, St George's, Grenada,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emma works at
Dr. Emma has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Emma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.