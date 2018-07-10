Overview of Dr. Leonard Emma, MD

Dr. Leonard Emma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University, School Of Medicine, St George's, Grenada, and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Emma works at Stay Well Health Medical Care in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.