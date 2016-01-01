Dr. Leonard Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Feingold, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Feingold, MD
Dr. Leonard Feingold, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Feingold works at
Dr. Feingold's Office Locations
Guild Home for Aged Blind15 W 65th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 769-6263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonard Feingold, MD
- Nephrology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1932240181
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Feingold accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
