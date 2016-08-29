Dr. Leonard Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Fischer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.
Locations
Digestive Disease Center700 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-3454
Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates3620 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 281-1023
Gastrointestinal Medicine Assoc., P.C.11440 Commerce Park Dr, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 281-1023
Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids701 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-6484Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fischer is an excellent doctor. He really cares about his patients. Will take the time to answer your questions, explain options & procedures. However, because he does care about his patients, he very often runs over. I've personally waited almost 2 hours to see him. However, the staff does not alert you to his lateness when you check in to ask if you'd like to reschedule. The only time I've gotten in too see him on time, is when I get the 1st morning appointment of the day.
About Dr. Leonard Fischer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Med Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroparesis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
