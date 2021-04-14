Dr. Leonard Ganz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Ganz, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Ganz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Locations
Hvmg Vein Center605 SHARON RD, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-4502
- 2 1185 Freedom Rd, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 773-4502
Beaver Inpatient Rehab Unit1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-0232
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ganz is the ultimate expert in the pacemaker field
About Dr. Leonard Ganz, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225083405
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
