Overview of Dr. Leonard Giannone, MD

Dr. Leonard Giannone, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carlinville Area Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Giannone works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Carlinville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.