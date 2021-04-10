Dr. Gitter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Gitter, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Gitter, MD
Dr. Leonard Gitter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Gitter's Office Locations
Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-4770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After my radiation had ended, I was assigned to Doctor Leonard Gitter. I found him to be very professional, and very thorough throughout the examination.
About Dr. Leonard Gitter, MD
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitter accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitter has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.