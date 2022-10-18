Dr. Leonard Glickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Glickman, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Glickman, MD
Dr. Leonard Glickman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Glickman's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology At East 54th Street245 E 54th St Apt 2N, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 570-6800
Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 665-6334
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at East 64th Street225 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 434-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr. Glickman for a year from October 2021 till now. He has guided me through what was a difficult period in my lift with comfort and sheer professionalism. I recently underwent a prostate operation and he is the only Doctor I would have trusted to undertake this procedure. I would recommend him to my family or friends. Thank you for taking such good care of me.
About Dr. Leonard Glickman, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.
