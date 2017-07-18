See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD

Urology
4.8 (196)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD

Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Open Prostate Removal With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 18, 2017
    About two years ago I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. My family physician recommended Dr Gomella. Once Dr Gomella explained my condition and the course of treatment I had no reservations trusting his ability to treat me. Dr Gomella has been very understanding and compassionate in handling what was for me a very uncomfortable situation. I am 100% confident that I am getting the best possible treatment and would recommend Dr Gomella as my only choice for a urology physician.
    Rory Goldman in Philadelphia, PA — Jul 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD
    About Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1598781601
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gomella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gomella’s profile.

    Dr. Gomella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

