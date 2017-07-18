Overview of Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD

Dr. Leonard Gomella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gomella works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.