Dr. Leonard Greenwald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Greenwald, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leonard Greenwald, DPM
Dr. Leonard Greenwald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greenwald's Office Locations
-
1
Leonard Greenwald, DPM750 N Capitol Ave Ste B3, San Jose, CA 95133 Directions (408) 926-5855
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenwald?
satisfactory
About Dr. Leonard Greenwald, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1134179047
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Dr. Greenwald speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.