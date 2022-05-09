Dr. Leonard Hackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Hackett, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Hackett, MD
Dr. Leonard Hackett, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Hackett works at
Dr. Hackett's Office Locations
-
1
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hackett?
My oncologist for 15 years dealing with a significant melanoma and reoccurrences. Quality care, takes his time as needed. I actually enjoy his visits, knowing he tells it like it is with compassion. Very busy office, and reasonably remains on schedule....highly recommended
About Dr. Leonard Hackett, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1669466868
Education & Certifications
- McMaster University
- McMaster University
- McMaster U
- McMaster University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackett accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hackett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackett works at
Dr. Hackett has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hackett speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.