Overview

Dr. Leonard Henry, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN with other offices in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.