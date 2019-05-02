Overview of Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD

Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Vigil works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.