Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD
Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Vigil's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10370 Haligus Rd Ste 303, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-2323
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B202, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 356-2323
Northwestern Medicine Regional Group10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 654-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Vigil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Gen Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vigil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vigil has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vigil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vigil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vigil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.