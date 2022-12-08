See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (174)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD

Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. Hochstein works at Surgery Center of North Miami LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hochstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Center of North Miami LLC
    585 NW 161st St, Miami, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 931-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 174 ratings
Patient Ratings (174)
5 Star
(145)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(25)
Dec 08, 2022
When I chose to do the procedure I knew I needed Dr. Hochstein. Got my breast implants removed (different surgeon 09) & a breast lift. I’m from Ohio, his staff made everything a breeze! Especially Jen the out of town patient coordinator. Couldn’t ask for better communication from any of his staff. Dr. H’s background is very impressive, having experience in general & trauma surgery is such peace of mind. In the office the staff was very friendly & helpful. Got in my head, felt a bit out of my element…celebrity Dr, has gorgeous super model patients & heres me. The moment Dr. H walked in that all went away, he was very warm, welcoming, professional, gentle, knowledgeable & forthcoming. I was beyond reassured. The surgery & outcome are far better then I expected! I can’t stop looking in the mirror! So many compliments! After you’re not just casted aside, to this day I can email with a question & it’s immediately answered. Dr H is the ONLY plastic surgeon I recommend!
Mel — Dec 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD
About Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1083815773
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • University of Texas Medical Branch
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leonard Hochstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hochstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hochstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hochstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hochstein works at Surgery Center of North Miami LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hochstein’s profile.

174 patients have reviewed Dr. Hochstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hochstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hochstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hochstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

