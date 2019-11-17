Overview of Dr. Leonard Hubbard, MD

Dr. Leonard Hubbard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Hubbard works at Rhode Island Hand & Orthopedic in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.