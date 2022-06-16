Dr. Leonard Ilkhanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilkhanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Ilkhanoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Ilkhanoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Carient Heart & Vascular - Manassas Office8100 Ashton Ave Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (877) 415-4116
Carient Heart & Vascular - Vienna Office415 Church St NE Ste 101, Vienna, VA 22180 Directions (877) 415-4116
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology6355 Walker Ln Ste 406, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 780-9014
Inova Health Care Services8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 408, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-9014
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology13575 Heathcote Blvd Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 468-2570Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ilkhanoff for about 2 years. I appreciate his knowledge, his patience in explaining any issues, and his calm and informal demeanor. Wait time is never an issue. The office staff is efficient, professional, and personable.
About Dr. Leonard Ilkhanoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Assyrian, Persian and Spanish
- 1104988682
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Cardiovascular Disease
