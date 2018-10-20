Overview of Dr. Leonard Jaffe, MD

Dr. Leonard Jaffe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Jaffe works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Springfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.