Dr. Leonard Jaffe, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Jaffe, MD
Dr. Leonard Jaffe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 467-9500
Jason Furia609 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 467-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jaffe is not only an excellent doctor, but goes the extra mile when it comes to compassion and kindness.
About Dr. Leonard Jaffe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467514083
Education & Certifications
- New York University (Sports, Knee/Shoulder)
- New York University
- Montefiore Hospital/ Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Chicago Medical School
