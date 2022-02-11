Dr. Kalman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Kalman, MD
Dr. Leonard Kalman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (New York)|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center - Medical Oncology
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Drexel University College of Medicine|Drexel University College of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medicial Center - Internal Medicine Brigham and Women's Hospital - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kalman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kalman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.