Overview of Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO

Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.