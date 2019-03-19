Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO
Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamen's Office Locations
- 1 9880 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamen as a pain specialist has provided me with support and treatment for my chronic back pain. He has a great demeanor and caring attitude.
About Dr. Leonard Kamen, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760577324
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Meml Hosp
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamen has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamen.
