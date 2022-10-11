Dr. Leonard Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Kane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Kane works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists of Frederick85 Thomas Johnson Ct Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 663-9440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
Although running about an hour behind today, I went back to my colonoscopy about 4pm and was in the chick fil a line by 5:30 for a milk shake (someone else driving of course)! I found everyone at the practice extremely friendly and comforting. I don't remember anything, thankfully, and woke up just fine - wasn't even sleepy the rest of the day. No pain at all. And I loved the pills for the prep - so easy!!!! Dr. Kane was extremely friendly and we were laughing about the delay as the nurses all blamed him. I dreaded getting a colonoscopy and it was so easy.
About Dr. Leonard Kane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588653786
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Virginia Hlth Ctr
- Strong Meml Hosp-Roch
- UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.