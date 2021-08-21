Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO
Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York235 S Elmwood Ave Ste 120, Buffalo, NY 14201 Directions (716) 626-6301
Dent Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaplan never fails to impress and provide effective treatment. He follows the practice of doing no harm to the patient, taking the time necessary for an evaluation of the symptoms and presents treatment options so that you can make an informed decision. He stays up to date with the cutting edge of medical science and technology. He has successfully treated me for herniated disks (lumbar and thoracic), TMJ, semi detached shoulder connective tissues and symptoms of aging. I have gone from limited walking and debilitating chronic pain (back and head) and excessive weight ~ 235# to the point where I can do what I want ~ (175# Heart Rate Variability ~105 ms, resting heat rate 42 bpm) and am continuing to push the envelope.
About Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982653697
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Spine and Sports Institute, P.C.
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- SUNY Albany School of Public Health and the NYS Department of Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.