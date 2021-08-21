Overview of Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO

Dr. Leonard Kaplan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Osteopathic Wellness Medicine of Western New York in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.