Overview of Dr. Leonard Karadimas, DO

Dr. Leonard Karadimas, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Karadimas works at McLaren Port Huron Advanced Orthopedics in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.