Dr. Kerwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Kerwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Kerwin, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Kerwin works at
Locations
Associated Dermatologists of West Bloomfield6330 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerwin?
I find Dr Leonard Kerwin to be a wonderful doctor. He is sympathic, knowledgeable, warm and empathetic. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Leonard Kerwin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerwin works at
Dr. Kerwin has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerwin.
