Dr. Leonard Kurian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Leonard S. Kurian M D A Medical Corp.1331 W Avenue J Ste 102, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-7200
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kurgan is very very sweet and caring professional in his field. I will continue to see him shall I need him in the future. ????
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kurian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurian has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.