Overview

Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'.



Dr. Lado works at Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.