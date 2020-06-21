Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Lado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Lado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'.
Dr. Lado works at
Locations
Lado Healing Institute9410 Fountain Medical Ct Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 775-3084Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very good experience with doctor and helpful staff. Additionally, I appreciated all of the covid-virus precautions on my last appointment - I waited in my car and then the receptionist phoned me when the doctor was ready to see me.
About Dr. Leonard Lado, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University|Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lado has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lado speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lado.
