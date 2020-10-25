Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Grand Valley Internal Medicine Assocs2643 Patterson Rd Ste 403, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 298-7675
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Marys Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I really appreciated Dr Lapkin’s strong compassion and outstanding bedside manner. He performed complex mitral valve repair on my mother, and she could not have come out better!
About Dr. Leonard Lapkin, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437131455
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois/ Cook County Hospital Combined Surgical Program
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Duke University
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Lapkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapkin works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.