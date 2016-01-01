Overview of Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD

Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lefkovic works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.