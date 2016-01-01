Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD
Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Lefkovic's Office Locations
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 540-4331
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonard Lefkovic, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1548258270
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Staten Island Hospital
- Albany Med Coll Hosp|Albany Med College Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkovic has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lefkovic speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkovic.
