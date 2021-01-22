Dr. Leonard Losasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Losasso, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Losasso, MD
Dr. Leonard Losasso, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Losasso works at
Dr. Losasso's Office Locations
-
1
Peak Women's Care1421 S Potomac St Ste 240, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Losasso?
Dr Losasso is the best around, he is a true gem. If only we had more drs like him. Been going to him for 23 years, he truly listens and because of that he saved my babies life. Our family adores the man.
About Dr. Leonard Losasso, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1346287141
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losasso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losasso works at
Dr. Losasso has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Losasso speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Losasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losasso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.