Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Cedar St Fl 3, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (718) 863-0500
Bariatric Office16 Guion Pl Fl 8, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-3284
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital110 Lockwood Ave Ste 300, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maffucci?
I waited two years to have hernia surgery. By then the hernia was large and invading my scrotum. Surgery could not be done laparoscopically. Dr. Maffucci and the team at the Ambulatory Care Center of New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital were superb. The facility is spotless and the care is exceptional. I was out of surgery in a few hours and pain free almost immediately. I could not be more grateful for Dr. Maffucci and the staff at Ambulatory Care.
About Dr. Leonard Maffucci, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Med Coll at Metropolitan Hosp and Westchester Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Fordham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maffucci accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffucci speaks Italian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Maffucci can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.