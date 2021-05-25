Overview

Dr. Leonard Malamud, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Malamud works at Sweetbriar Family Medicine in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.