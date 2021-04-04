Dr. Leonard Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Marks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Marks, MD
Dr. Leonard Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 946-0537
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marks started as my "second opinion" Doctor, but instantly became my primary urologist. An expert in so many ways, and always takes time and care to explain conditions and, more importantly, all options available. His crew is great!
About Dr. Leonard Marks, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811037450
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Center
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Marks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marks speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.