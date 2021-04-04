See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Leonard Marks, MD

Urology
4.1 (11)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonard Marks, MD

Dr. Leonard Marks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Marks works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Urology
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 946-0537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Removal
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Prostatitis
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocele

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Leonard Marks, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811037450
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ucla Med Center
Residency
Internship
  • Harbor Genl Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leonard Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marks works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marks’s profile.

Dr. Marks has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

