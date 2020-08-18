Dr. Leonard Mennen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Mennen, DO
Overview of Dr. Leonard Mennen, DO
Dr. Leonard Mennen, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Mennen's Office Locations
LoCicero Health1111 Oakfield Dr Ste 111, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 876-7073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I been doctor Mennen for several years . Very happy and satisfied with his professionalism.
About Dr. Leonard Mennen, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mennen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mennen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mennen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mennen.
