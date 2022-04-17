See All Plastic Surgeons in Brookline, MA
Dr. Leonard Miller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (59)
Map Pin Small Brookline, MA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Miller, MD

Dr. Leonard Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cape Town - M.D. and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham.

Dr. Miller works at Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation in Brookline, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation - Brookline
    1 Brookline Pl Ste 427, Brookline, MA 02445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 735-8735
  2. 2
    Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation
    69 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 450-0070
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharochalasis
CoolSculpting®
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharochalasis
CoolSculpting®
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Leonard Miller, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518034248
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery - Emory University School of Medicine
    • University of Cape Town - M.D.
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

