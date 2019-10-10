Overview of Dr. Leonard Millman, MD

Dr. Leonard Millman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Millman works at Northwest Eye Center in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.