Dr. Leonard Millman, MD
Dr. Leonard Millman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Northwest Eye Center720 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Dr. Millman is a one of kind doctor and special person. The quality of his care is superb. He is thoughtful and thorough in his explanations. I felt like I was one of his family. His nurses and staff are also kind, knowledgeable and efficient. I would recommend Dr. Millman to anyone seeking quality eyecare from a trustworthy professional.
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
