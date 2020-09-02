Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard Moss, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonard Moss, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
-
1
The Medical Institute of Nj PC11 Saddle Rd, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 267-2122
- 2 95 Madison Ave Ste B07, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moss has been my husband's cardiologist for about 5 years. My husband loves him, both as a professional and as a person. Dr. Moss treats my husband with the utmost care and respect. He is never rushed out, and always feels like the doctor is listening and trying to offer as much help as possible, both short and long term. We highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Leonard Moss, DO
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417988262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss works at
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
