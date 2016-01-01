Dr. Naymagon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD
Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Naymagon works at
Dr. Naymagon's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions
-
2
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave # 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naymagon?
About Dr. Leonard Naymagon, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952712234
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naymagon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naymagon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naymagon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naymagon works at
Dr. Naymagon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naymagon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naymagon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naymagon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.