Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD

Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology
    100 Presidential Blvd Ste 150, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 434-2700
  2. 2
    Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology
    840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 434-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2020
    He is a great doctor.. I have been seeing him for years.. he gives great advice!! T.
    — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093789679
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of D.C.
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

