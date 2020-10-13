Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD
Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology100 Presidential Blvd Ste 150, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (484) 434-2700
Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (484) 434-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
He is a great doctor.. I have been seeing him for years.. he gives great advice!! T.
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1093789679
- Children's Hospital of D.C.
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
