Overview of Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD

Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at Raleigh Orthopedic Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.