Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD
Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Raleigh Orthopaedic Therapy Services3001 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have an existing condition ankylosing spondylitis and 20 years ago today I cracked my spine six doctors turn the operation down Dr Nelson accepted it and 20 years later I'm doing as good as I could possibly be doing Dr Nelson is wonderful thank you for keeping me going without you I wouldn't be here 20 years later to say what I'm saying and to feel the way I feel you did a wonderful job I can no way say anything but good things about you! When you consider I had to have a complete back fusion this is just amazing that 20 years later I'm still here doing everything I did before thanks to you Dr Nelson thank you again
About Dr. Leonard Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326041104
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
